Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Leh, Ladakh

Published on Sep 16, 2022 07:54 AM IST

ANI |

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred 189 km north of Leh's Alchi, said National Center for Seismology on Friday.

The earthquake occurred at 4:19 am with a depth of 10 km below the ground. “An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 occurred 189 km north of Leh's Alchi. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground,” NSE said in a tweet.

Earlier last week, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred 62 km East-North-East of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

