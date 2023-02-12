Earthquake of 4 magnitude jolts parts of Assam

An earthquake of 4 magnitude hit the central part of Assam on Sunday, an official bulletin said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, it said.

The earthquake was recorded at 4:18 pm, and the epicentre was in Nagaon district on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra river, the National Center for Seismology said in a report.

It also said the depth of the quake was 10 km.

The epicentre was around 160 km east of Guwahati, near Hojai in central Assam.

People in the neighbouring West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat and Morigaon districts also felt the tremor, besides those in Sonitpur on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra river.

The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region.

