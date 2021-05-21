Home / India News / Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude reported near Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang
Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude reported near Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang

The earthquake struck at 7.18pm on Friday evening at a depth of 100 kilometers from the surface.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 09:18 PM IST
A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes during an emergency drill. An earthquake was reported 402 kms from Arunachal Pradesh on Friday evening. (REUTERS)

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 in the Richter scale was reported near Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang on Friday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 21-05-2021, 19:18:41 IST, Lat: 25.67 & Long: 99.96, Depth: 100 Km ,Location: China,” the National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

The earthquake’s epicenter was reported 402 km southeast of Changlang. It struck at 7.18pm on Friday evening at a depth of 100 kilometers from the surface. There were no reports of casualties or injuries from the region.

Topics
earthquake arunachal pradesh
