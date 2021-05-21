Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude reported near Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 in the Richter scale was reported near Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang on Friday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 21-05-2021, 19:18:41 IST, Lat: 25.67 & Long: 99.96, Depth: 100 Km ,Location: China,” the National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.
The earthquake’s epicenter was reported 402 km southeast of Changlang. It struck at 7.18pm on Friday evening at a depth of 100 kilometers from the surface. There were no reports of casualties or injuries from the region.