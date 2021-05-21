Home / India News / Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude reported near Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang
A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes during an emergency drill. An earthquake was reported 402 kms from Arunachal Pradesh on Friday evening. (REUTERS)
Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude reported near Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang

  • The earthquake struck at 7.18pm on Friday evening at a depth of 100 kilometers from the surface.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 09:18 PM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 in the Richter scale was reported near Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang on Friday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 21-05-2021, 19:18:41 IST, Lat: 25.67 & Long: 99.96, Depth: 100 Km ,Location: China,” the National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

The earthquake’s epicenter was reported 402 km southeast of Changlang. It struck at 7.18pm on Friday evening at a depth of 100 kilometers from the surface. There were no reports of casualties or injuries from the region.

earthquake arunachal pradesh
Story Saved
