Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 strikes Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

ANI |
Jul 03, 2023 03:48 PM IST

An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude struck Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude struck Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The tremors were felt around 11:35 am and the depth of the quake was 5 km. (Representative)

The tremors were felt around 11:35 am and the depth of the quake was 5 km, National Centre for Seismology said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 03-07-2023, 11:35:36 IST, Lat: 32.31 and Long: 76.40, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

Further information is awaited.

Earlier on June 30, an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The tremors were felt around 5:03 am and the depth of the quake was 5 km, National Centre for Seismology said.

Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 30-06-2023, 17:03:08 IST, Lat: 32.54 and Long: 76.46, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," National Centre for Seismology tweeted. (ANI)

himachal pradesh earthquake chamba district national centre for seismology
