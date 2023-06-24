Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 jolts Haryana's Rohtak

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 jolts Haryana's Rohtak

Jun 24, 2023 06:36 AM IST

As per the readings from the center, the earthquake occurred northwest of Rohtak at 3.57 am (local time).

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 jolted Haryana's Rohtak district in the early hours of Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Haryana's Jhajjar.(istock)

In a tweet, National Center for Seismology said, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 24-06-2023, 03:57:40 IST, Lat: 29.12 & Long: 76.35, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 35km NW of Rohtak, Haryana.”

Further information is awaited.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Haryana's Jhajjar.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7.08 am on June 6. The quake occurred at a depth of 12 km. (ANI)

