Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 jolts Ladakh

An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude struck the Union Territory of Ladakh on Thursday night, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor was felt at 10:22 pm. (Representative Image)

The tremor was felt at 10:22 pm. So far, there is no report of any damage.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres.

