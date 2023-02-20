Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Jammu and Kashmir's Katra
Published on Feb 20, 2023 11:08 PM IST
Katra earthquake: The earthquake struck at 10.07 pm at a depth of 25 km, the National Centre for Seismology said.
PTI | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hit the Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir Monday night, officials said.
There was no casualty or damage to property reported from anywhere, they said.
The quake struck at 10.07 pm at a depth of 25 km, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The epicentre was 89 km east of Katra.
Tremors were felt in Reasi and Doda districts in the Union territory.
On February 17, an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit the Katra belt.
