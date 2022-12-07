Home / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 3 hits Jammu & Kashmir's Katra region

Earthquake of magnitude 3 hits Jammu & Kashmir's Katra region

india news
Published on Dec 07, 2022 12:42 PM IST

According to the National Center for Seismology, the location of the quake was 74 kilometres East South East of Katra and it occurred at 9:15 am.

Earthquake of magnitude 3 hits Jammu & Kashmir's Katra region
Earthquake of magnitude 3 hits Jammu & Kashmir's Katra region
ANI |

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale rocked Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the location of the quake was 74 kilometres East South East of Katra and it occurred at 9:15 am.

Also read: Explainer: Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 07-12-2022, 09:15:48 IST, Lat: 32.71 & Long: 75.65, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 74km ESE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," tweeted the National Center for Seismology.

Earlier, on September 8, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale had occurred 62 km East-North-East of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, National Center for Seismology had said. The earthquake occurred at 7:52 am at a depth of 10 km below the ground.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
earthquake
earthquake

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out