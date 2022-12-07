Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 3 hits Jammu & Kashmir's Katra region

Earthquake of magnitude 3 hits Jammu & Kashmir's Katra region

india news
Published on Dec 07, 2022 12:42 PM IST

According to the National Center for Seismology, the location of the quake was 74 kilometres East South East of Katra and it occurred at 9:15 am.

Earthquake of magnitude 3 hits Jammu & Kashmir's Katra region
ANI |

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale rocked Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the location of the quake was 74 kilometres East South East of Katra and it occurred at 9:15 am.

Also read: Explainer: Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 07-12-2022, 09:15:48 IST, Lat: 32.71 & Long: 75.65, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 74km ESE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," tweeted the National Center for Seismology.

Earlier, on September 8, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale had occurred 62 km East-North-East of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, National Center for Seismology had said. The earthquake occurred at 7:52 am at a depth of 10 km below the ground.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
earthquake
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP