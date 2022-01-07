Home / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits near Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits near Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-01-2022, 23:59:22 IST, Lat: 28.14 and Long: 83.14, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 176km NNE of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh," NCS tweeted.
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits near Ayodhya.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 10:13 AM IST
ANI | , Ayodhya

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit near Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on Friday.

According to NCS, an earthquake occurred at 176 km NNE of Ayodhya.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 07, 2022
