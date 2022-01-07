Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits near Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-01-2022, 23:59:22 IST, Lat: 28.14 and Long: 83.14, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 176km NNE of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh," NCS tweeted.
Published on Jan 07, 2022 10:13 AM IST
ANI | , Ayodhya
An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit near Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on Friday.
According to NCS, an earthquake occurred at 176 km NNE of Ayodhya.
