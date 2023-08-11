Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Andaman and Nicobar islands

ANI |
Aug 11, 2023 05:41 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 was recorded 112km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, National Center for Seismology said.

The tremors were felt at 02:56:12 Indian standard time (IST). (iStock)

The tremors were felt at 02:56:12 Indian standard time (IST).

According to NCS, the depth of the earthquake was registered at 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 11-08-2023, 02:56:12 IST, Lat: 10.66 & Long: 93.04, Depth: 10 km, Location: 112km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island, India," NCS tweeted.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolted the Andaman and Nicobar island on Monday, National Center for Seismology said.

The quake hit the islands at 12:53:24 Indian standard time (IST).

National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

