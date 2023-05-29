Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Assam's Sonitpur, tremors felt in Guwahati too

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByKanishka Singharia
May 29, 2023 08:42 AM IST

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) stated that the epicentre was 15 kilometers deep.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Sonitpur on Monday around 8:03am. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) stated that the epicentre was 15 kilometers deep.

Representative image.(iStock)

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 29-05-2023, 08:03:35 IST, Lat: 26.68 & Long: 92.35, Depth: 15 Km ,Region: Sonitpur, Assam,” the NCS said in a tweet.

The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds were also felt in Guwahati. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.

People reacted immediately on Twitter and other social media platforms, with many sharing memes too.

On Sunday, mild earthquake tremors were today felt in Delhi and neighbouring areas. Tremors were also felt in many parts of Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh.

