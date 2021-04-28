Home / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 shakes Assam; 2 aftershocks reported
Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 shakes Assam; 2 aftershocks reported

Two aftershocks, one measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale took place at 7:58 am with its epicentre 30 km away from Assam's Tezpur town and the second measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale at 8:01 am, 39 km from Tezpur.
By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON APR 28, 2021 08:26 AM IST
Damage caused by the earthquake in Assam on Wednesday morning. . (@himantabiswa/Twitter Photo )

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale shook large parts of lower Assam on Wednesday morning. The quake struck at 7:51 am and the epicenter was in the state’s Sonitpur district, the National Centre for Seismology said.

According to initial reports, buildings in Guwahati and other areas have been damaged. There are no immediate reports of any casualties.

Two aftershocks, one measuring 4.3 on Richter took place at 7:58 am with its epicentre 30 km away from Tezpur town and the second measuring 4.4 on Richter scale at 8:01 am, 39 km from Tezpur.

“Just experienced a massive earthquake in Assam. Waiting for details,” Assam’s health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted soon after tremors were felt.

