e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Earthquake rattles NCR for 16th time in two months

Earthquake rattles NCR for 16th time in two months

All earthquakes in Delhi-NCR in the past two months have been mild with only two above 3.5 magnitude.

india Updated: Jun 09, 2020 03:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The National Center for Seismology is monitoring the earthquakes.
The National Center for Seismology is monitoring the earthquakes. (Shutterstock/Representative image)
         

There was a mild earthquake near Delhi on Monday. It was of 2.1 magnitude located east southeast of Rohtak at 1 pm, latitude 28.85 and longitude 76.76. This is the 16th earthquake to be recorded in Delhi NCR since April.

Delhi-NCR witnessed at least 14 earthquakes in the past two months with a magnitude 3 earthquake recorded near Gautam Budh Nagar on Wednesday night according to data with the National Center for Seismology.

All earthquakes in the past two months have been mild with only two above 3.5 magnitude. “The earthquakes are being monitored and will be studied by a team at NCS. Though it’s common to experience mild tremors in this region,” the helpline said.

J L Gautam, head (operations) at NCS said it was not abnormal to record so many earthquakes within a couple of months in Delhi NCR region. “These are non-linear. There can be several mild earthquakes in a very short period. Minor adjustments of the plates keep happening,” he said on Monday.

“There are a number of small faults in this region. The earthquake last night was in Uttar Pradesh in Gautam Buddha Nagar. There is the Mathura fault; Moradabad fault; Delhi Haridwar ridge; Delhi Sargoda fault; Mahendergarh and Dehradun fault so small earthquakes happen in this area. It’s not abnormal. That doesn’t mean we cannot expect a big earthquake. Earthquakes cannot be forecast,” Gautam had said last week.

tags
top news
Coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, warns WHO chief
Coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, warns WHO chief
On first day of Unlock 1, few people return to shopping malls, restaurants
On first day of Unlock 1, few people return to shopping malls, restaurants
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
World Bank warns of drop in Indian GDP due to Covid-19 pandemic
World Bank warns of drop in Indian GDP due to Covid-19 pandemic
Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch killed by terrorists in Anantnag, parties condemn attack
Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch killed by terrorists in Anantnag, parties condemn attack
Recession hit US in Feb, ending record-long expansion, say economists
Recession hit US in Feb, ending record-long expansion, say economists
49 personnel of National Disaster Response Force test Covid-19 +ve in Odisha
49 personnel of National Disaster Response Force test Covid-19 +ve in Odisha
Covid update: World Bank on Indian economy; New Zealand virus-free; vaccine war
Covid update: World Bank on Indian economy; New Zealand virus-free; vaccine war
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In