Earthquake tremors in Delhi-NCR for second straight day: Where was the epicentre?

Delhi and its adjoining areas felt earthquake tremors on Friday evening, July 10, for a second straight day. The 3.7 magnitude earthquake had the epicentre in Jhajjar district of Haryana. A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes. (Representational image/Reuters)

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 7:49 pm and was situated at a depth of 10 kilometres in Jhajjar.

"EQ of M: 3.7, On: 11/07/2025 19:49:43 IST, Lat: 28.68 N, Long: 76.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana," the National Center for Seismology wrote on X.

The tremors come a day after Delhi-NCR region was jolted by an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 at around 9 am on Tuesday. The epicentre of Thursday's eathquake was also Jhajjar. The tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and adjoining areas.

Why Delhi sees frequent tremors?

Delhi is not new to experiencing earthquakes. Earlier in February, the national capital region witnessed a 4.0 magnitude earthquake, located at a focal depth of five kilometres at 5:36 am.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has placed Delhi in the Seismic Zone IV in the seismic zoning map of India. This zone is categorized as a "High Damage Risk Zone" and indicates a high potential for earthquakes of moderate to high intensity due to Himalayan earthquakes.

Generally, the earthquakes in the city are of magnitude 5-6. However, an earthquake of magnitude 7-8 is an “occasional” occurrence in Delhi.

Moreover, several fault lines run near the capital region, including the prominent Mahendragarh-Dehradun Fault and the Delhi-Hardwar Ridge Fault.

There are other weak zones and faults, including, Moradabad fault, Sohna fault, great boundary fault, Delhi-Sargodha ridge, Yamuna River lineament, Ganga River lineament, according to the National Center for Seismology. The shifts along these faults cause seismic events, triggering mild tremors in Delhi.

Since 1720, only five quakes of magnitude 5.5 to 6.7 have been recorded in Delhi or surrounding areas.