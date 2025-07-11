Earthquake today: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR for second straight day

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Friday, July 11, for the second straight day, with the epicentre again in Haryana's Jhajjar, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). Earthquake today: As per the NCS, the earthquake of Magnitude 3.7 struck Jhajjar at 7:49 pm on Friday.(Unsplash/Representative)

As per the NCS, the earthquake of Magnitude 3.7 struck Jhajjar at 7:49 pm on Friday.

"EQ of M: 3.7, On: 11/07/2025 19:49:43 IST, Lat: 28.68 N, Long: 76.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana," NCS said in a post on X.

Delhi, Gurugram residents quickly took to social media, sharing that felt the tremors.

On Thursday, an earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 struck near Jhajjar in Haryana on Thursday morning, sending tremors across the Delhi-NCR region.

The epicentre was three kilometres northeast of Jhajjar and 51 km west of Delhi. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km at 9.04 am, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Besides Jhajjar, the strong tremors on Thursday were felt in neighbouring Rohtak and Gurugram districts, Panipat, Hisar, Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad Noida and Meerut as well.

On February 17, a smiliar earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR at a depth of five kilometres km, according to the NCS.

The strong tremors were felt at 5:36 am on February 17. The sudden jolts prompted residents to rush out of their homes in panic.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 17-02-24, 5:36 AM IST, Lat: 28.59°N & Long: 77.16°E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 9 km E of New Delhi," NCS had posted on X.

Delhi is classified under Seismic Zone IV, which is a "High Damage Risk Zone" and indicates a high potential for earthquakes of moderate to high intensity.