Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Delhi-NCR. Where was the epicentre?

Delhi earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted the Delhi-NCR region on Thursday morning. Delhi earthquake today: The earthquake struck at a depth of 10km.(REUTERS)

The strong tremors were felt in the city and the neighbouring region at around 9.04am.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was in Haryana's Jhajjar. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10km.

“EQ of M: 4.4, On: 10/07/2025 09:04:50 IST, Lat: 28.63 N, Long: 76.68 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana,” the National Center for Seismology wrote on X.

Besides Delhi, the tremors were also felt in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad in the National Capital Region (NCR).

"I felt the tremors...It was a little scary. We should be mindful of safety when this happens..." a Delhi resident told news agency ANI.

Why is Delhi so vulnerable to tremors



According to experts, three active fault lines run through Delhi, meaning that the city sits in a seismically active region.

India has been divided into several zones which indicate the frequency of earthquakes in a particular region. Delhi is located in Zone IV which, has “fairly high seismicity”.

“Delhi and NCR are in seismic Zone IV due to the number of fault lines that crisscross the region. These faults constantly release energy, resulting in frequent mild earthquakes that often go unfelt. Additionally, Delhi’s proximity to the Himalayan region, which is in Zone V, makes it particularly vulnerable. If a major earthquake of magnitude 8 or above occurs in the Himalayas, it could cause significant damage in Delhi,” according to AK Shukla, former head of the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).