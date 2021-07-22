Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / Earthquake tremors shake Rajasthan's Bikaner for second day in a row
india news

Earthquake tremors shake Rajasthan's Bikaner for second day in a row

The epicentre of Thursday's earthquake was in Pakistan, according to National Centre for Seismology. Bikaner was shaken on Wednesday too when a 5.3 magnitude quake, which originated in Pakistan, sent tremors across the region.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 09:40 AM IST
There were no immediate reports of damage.(Representational Image)

Bikaner in Rajasthan was shaken by the tremors of an earthquake on Thursday morning, the National Centre for Seismology said. The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.8, the NCS further said.

The quake struck at 7:42am at a depth of 15 kilometres, the NCS said on its Twitter handle. It was 413km West-North-West of Bikaner, the NCS update said.

The epicentre of Thursday's earthquake was in Pakistan, the NCS update said.

This comes a day after Bikaner was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 5.3. According to the National Centre for Seismology, tremors were felt at 5:24 am about 343 kilometres West North West of Bikaner at a depth of 110 km on Wednesday.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit West Garo Hills in Meghalaya in the wee hours of Wednesday.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit West Garo Hills, Meghalaya at 2:10 am today," the NCS said on Wednesday.

