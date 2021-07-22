Earthquake tremors shake Rajasthan's Bikaner for second day in a row

Bikaner in Rajasthan was shaken by the tremors of an earthquake on Thursday morning, the National Centre for Seismology said. The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.8, the NCS further said.

The quake struck at 7:42am at a depth of 15 kilometres, the NCS said on its Twitter handle. It was 413km West-North-West of Bikaner, the NCS update said.

The epicentre of Thursday's earthquake was in Pakistan, the NCS update said.

This comes a day after Bikaner was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 5.3. According to the National Centre for Seismology, tremors were felt at 5:24 am about 343 kilometres West North West of Bikaner at a depth of 110 km on Wednesday.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit West Garo Hills in Meghalaya in the wee hours of Wednesday.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit West Garo Hills, Meghalaya at 2:10 am today," the NCS said on Wednesday.