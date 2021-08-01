Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Eat beef more than chicken, fish: Meghalaya BJP minister
india news

Eat beef more than chicken, fish: Meghalaya BJP minister

“I encourage people to eat more beef than chicken, mutton or fish. This will subside the wrong information in the mind of the people that BJP will impose a cow slaughter ban,” the newly inducted state cabinet minister told reporters
By David Laitphlang, Shillong
UPDATED ON AUG 01, 2021 01:56 AM IST
Sanbor Shullai also assured that he would speak to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure that cattle transportation to Meghalaya was not affected due to the legislation.(HT PHOTO)

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Meghalaya minister Sanbor Shullai has called upon the people of the state to “eat more beef than chicken, mutton and fish”, while stressing that “everybody is free to eat what they want in a democratic country”.

“I encourage people to eat more beef than chicken, mutton or fish. This will subside the wrong information in the mind of the people that BJP will impose a cow slaughter ban,” the newly inducted state cabinet minister told reporters on Friday while referring to Assam’s new cow protection law. The state minister for animal husbandry and veterinary also assured that he would speak to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure that cattle transportation to Meghalaya was not affected due to the legislation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
meghalaya news bjp sanbor shullai
TRENDING NEWS

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch

Katha Samrat
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP