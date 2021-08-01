Eat beef more than chicken, fish: Meghalaya BJP minister

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Meghalaya minister Sanbor Shullai has called upon the people of the state to “eat more beef than chicken, mutton and fish”, while stressing that “everybody is free to eat what they want in a democratic country”.

“I encourage people to eat more beef than chicken, mutton or fish. This will subside the wrong information in the mind of the people that BJP will impose a cow slaughter ban,” the newly inducted state cabinet minister told reporters on Friday while referring to Assam’s new cow protection law. The state minister for animal husbandry and veterinary also assured that he would speak to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure that cattle transportation to Meghalaya was not affected due to the legislation.