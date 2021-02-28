Eatery owner's son, injured in Srinagar militant attack, succumbs 11 day later
- The victims was being treated at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar where he was on ventilator.
The son of the owner of a popular eatery Krishan Dhaba in Srinagar, who was wounded in a militant attack on February 17 outsihis shop, succumbed to his injuries early Sunday, police said.
Suspected militants had opened fire on Aakash Mehra,25, outside his father's eatery at Dalgate near UNMOGIP office on February 17.
"He died early morning," Srinagar’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Haseeb Mughal said.
Mehra was being treated at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar where he was on ventilator.
"He lost his life at around 3 am. He had bullet injuries in his chest," said medical superintendent of SMHS Hospital, Nazir Choudhary.
Police have already arrested three persons suspected to be involved in the attack.
Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar February 19 had said on February 19 that they have also recovered the bike and pistol used in the attack.
He said that the three were "newly recruited" militants.
Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattoo expressed his condolences at the young man's death.
"Woke up to extremely distressing news. Young Akash Mehra who was shot at by terrorists at Krishna Dhaba has succumbed to his injuries at SMHS Hospital. I share the pain and grief of his family and stand by them as they mourn this inconsolable loss. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.
Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also took to Twitter to express her shock.
"Shocked & saddened to know that Akash Mehra who ran Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar succumbed to his injuries after being shot at by militants. May his soul rest in peace & deepest condolences to the bereaved family, " she said in a tweet.
