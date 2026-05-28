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Ebola scare dismissed: Gujarat Health Minister confirms negative test results

Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya on Thursday quelled public anxiety regarding a potential Ebola outbreak in the state.

Published on: May 28, 2026 08:20 pm IST
ANI |
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Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya on Thursday quelled public anxiety regarding a potential Ebola outbreak in the state, confirming that a suspected case involving a traveller from the Democratic Republic of Congo has tested negative for the virus.

Congolese medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) load a coffin of a patient that died of Ebola on a mobile trailer at the Rwampara General Hospital.(REUTERS)

The announcement came via a statement released on social media, aiming to prevent the spread of misinformation and panic among the public.

In an X post, Pansheriya urged the citizens not to panic and rely on the information provided by the Health Department to stay away from any rumours.

"The report of a suspected patient of the infectious disease Ebola virus originating from Congo has come back negative. Citizens are requested not to harbour any kind of fear or panic and to stay away from rumours, relying only on the official information provided by the Health Department," he said.

Also Read | Suspected Ebola patient tests negative, informs Gujarat minister; says govt fully alert to situation

Ebola disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with the Bundibugyo virus strain of Ebola virus. It is a serious disease with a high mortality rate. At present, no vaccines or specific treatments have been approved to prevent or treat Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain. (ANI)

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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