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EC asks NIA to ensure bombs not used to disrupt Bengal polls on Wednesday

The directive comes after recovery of crude bombs in the poll-bound state and reports of a minor blast.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 08:25 pm IST
PTI |
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Ahead of phase two of polling in West Bengal, the Election Commission has asked the National Investigation Agency to ensure bombs are not used by miscreants to disrupt voting and target workers of political parties, poll authority officials said on Tuesday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned all victory processions from political parties during or after the declaration of poll results on May 2. (File Photo)

The directive comes after recovery of crude bombs in the poll-bound state and reports of a minor blast.

While the phase one of polls in the state took place on April 23, the second phase will be held Wednesday.

EC officials said the poll body is taking stringent measures to prevent any poll-day or post-poll violence in West Bengal.

On April 26, police recovered crude bombs from the house of a person, allegedly a TMC worker, at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district.

Later, on a directive by the Union Home Ministry, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a case to probe the recovery of 79 crude bombs in the state.

Also Read | Bengal Assembly Polls: Clashes reported from several districts in phase 1 voting

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
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