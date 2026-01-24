EC issues instructions detailing process for action against BLOs

The Election Commission of India, in a communication on Friday, issued instructions detailing the procedure for disciplinary action against Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in cases of misconduct, negligence or violation of electoral laws. The communication was sent to the chief electoral officers of all states and Union Territories on Friday.

The commission said BLOs are appointed by the electoral registration officer under Section 13B(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, which deals with the appointment of electoral officers for preparing and revising electoral rolls. It added that BLOs are deemed to be on deputation to the Election Commission under Section 13CC of the Act, which places certain officials under the control of the commission for election-related work.

The commission said it had examined cases involving dereliction of duty, non-compliance of instructions, violation of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, which governs the preparation and maintenance of electoral rolls, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, which lay down procedures for voter registration and verification.

Under the instructions, the district election officer (DEO) will suspend the concerned BLO and recommend departmental proceedings to the disciplinary authority. In cases involving criminal misconduct, an FIR may be registered with the approval of the chief electoral officer (CEO) under Section 32 of the RP Act, 1950, which provides for penalties for electoral offences.

“The DEO shall place the BLO under suspension and make recommendation to the concerned disciplinary authority for initiating departmental proceedings,” the commission said.

The commission also empowered CEOs of states and Union Territories to take action against BLOs on their own or based on reports from district election officers or electoral registration officers. Any decision taken by the CEO will be implemented through the concerned DEO.

“The conclusion of disciplinary proceedings in such cases shall not be affected without the prior concurrence of the CEO,” the commission said.

The commission has directed that all action taken in such cases be reported to it.