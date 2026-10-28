EC orders transfer of officers in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand ahead of elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday directed the governments of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to transfer certain categories of officers connected to election work, marking a procedural step that usually paves the way for assembly elections.

Officer transfers triggered political row in Bengal and Tamil Nadu (HT)

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All five states are scheduled to go to the polls in early 2027.

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In a letter to the chief secretaries and chief electoral officers of the five states, ECI said officers posted in their home districts, those who have completed three years in a district in the last four years, or will do so by May 31, 2027, in the case of Uttar Pradesh, must be transferred.

The cut-off date for completing three years is March 31, 2027, for Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand, and May 31, 2027, for Uttar Pradesh.

“While calculating the period of three years, promotion to a post within the district is to be counted. However, the services rendered (during the last four years) in the ‘state headquarters’, even if located in the same revenue district, may not be accounted for in calculation of three years period in the present district,” the poll panel said.

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{{^usCountry}} Five years ago, this order was issued on October 13, 2021 and the assembly elections eventually announced on January 8 2022 and conducted between February 10 and March 27. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Five years ago, this order was issued on October 13, 2021 and the assembly elections eventually announced on January 8 2022 and conducted between February 10 and March 27. {{/usCountry}}

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Officers covered by the order

District officers such as District Election Officers (DEOs), Returning Officers (ROs), Additional District Magistrates (ADMs), Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Tehsildars and Block Development Officers (BDOs); Divisional and Municipal Commissioners were covered under the order.

Police officers from Sub-Inspector up to Range Additional Directors General (ADGs) and Inspectors General (IGs), and excise and transport department officers of Sub-Inspector rank and above were also covered.

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Posts earmarked for cadre officers must be held only by them, and the letter said there could be no exception.

The term of the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly ends on May 22, 2027. The terms of the 60-member Manipur, 40-member Goa, 117-member Punjab and 70-member Uttarakhand assemblies on March 13, March 14, March 16, and March 28 2027 respectively.

Also read: ECI orders transfer of UP officers posted in home districts or same district for 3 years

Roll revision and compliance requirements

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Staff engaged in the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls – which is underway in the five states between November 12 and January 4 – will be transferred only after the final publication of the rolls, in consultation with the CEO. Chief secretaries and DGPs must submit compliance reports by November 30. Election-linked officers must file a declaration within two days of the last date for filing nominations, stating that they are not close relatives of any contesting candidate and have no pending criminal cases.

Also read: Details of software used in SIR exempt from RTI, Election Commission cites 'trade secrets'

Election preparations and past controversies

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The letter comes as the commission steps up groundwork for the five-state elections. Senior officers led by deputy election commissioners have begun taking stock of preparations, with teams visiting Uttarakhand and Manipur earlier this month. This first round will be followed by a visit of the full commission, led by chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and election commissioners Sukhbir Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

Although routine, this exercise became contentious in West Bengal earlier this year when the commission replaced the chief secretary and DGP soon after announcing poll dates. Trinamool Congress leaders opposed the move and accused the poll body of acting as an extended arm of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Commission also removed 73 returning officers in the state. More than 50 officers were transferred in Bengal, far more than the reshuffles in other poll-bound states. The Calcutta high court dismissed two petitions challenging the transfers on March 31, and the Supreme Court later rejected another petition.

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A similar controversy erupted in Tamil Nadu when a fortnight before the April 23 polling date, the commission ordered the transfer of Tamil Nadu’s chief secretary N Muruganandam. M K Stalin, the then chief minister, condemned the move and alleged partisan bias.