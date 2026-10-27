ECI orders transfer of election-related officers in Goa, UP, 3 other states ahead of 2027 assembly polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday directed Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to transfer officers associated with election work who are posted in their home districts or have served in the same district for three years or more, ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The ECI stated that no officer covered by the directive would be allowed to continue in their present district if they meet the transfer criteria. (HT_PRINT)

In a letter to the chief secretaries and chief electoral officers of the five states, the Commission stated that no officer covered by the directive would be allowed to continue in their present district if they meet the transfer criteria.

The cut-off date for calculating the three-year tenure has been set as March 31, 2027, for Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand, and May 31, 2027, for Uttar Pradesh.

The Commission clarified that promotions to posts within the same district would be counted while calculating the three-year period. However, services rendered at the state headquarters during the past four years would not be included in the calculation, even if the headquarters falls within the same revenue district.

The state governments have also been instructed to ensure that transferred officers are not posted to their home districts. District election officers (DEOs), returning officers (ROs), assistant returning officers (AROs) and other designated officials cannot be posted back to the constituency or district where they served during the previous Assembly election or any by-election held since then.

The directive covers a wide range of administrative and election-related officials, including electoral registration officers (EROs), additional district magistrates (ADMs), sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), tehsildars, block development officers, divisional commissioners and municipal commissioners.

In the police department, the order applies to officers from the rank of sub-inspector up to range inspector generals and police commissioners. Excise and transport department officials holding the rank of sub-inspector or above are also covered.

The Commission has made a separate provision for personnel involved in the ongoing Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls. Their transfer will take place only after the final publication of the electoral rolls and in consultation with the chief electoral officer.

Chief secretaries and directors general of police (DGPs) of the five states have been directed to submit compliance reports to the Commission by November 30.

Officers associated with election work will be required to submit a declaration within two days of the last date for filing nominations. The declaration must state that they are not close relatives of any contesting candidate and have no criminal cases pending against them.

The terms of the five state Assemblies are due to end between March 13, 2027, in Manipur and May 22, 2027, in Uttar Pradesh. The Election Commission has yet to announce the final schedule for the Assembly elections.