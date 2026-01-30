Srinagar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has recognised the Justice and Development Front (JDF), which consists of the former cadre of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), marking the end of jaamat’s three-decade-long election boycott and its return to the constitutional mainstream. EC recognition to JDF marks end of election boycotts by Jamaat-e-Islami

The JDF emerged during the 2024 assembly elections when several prominent figures associated with the JeI contested as independents, following the 2019 ban on the organisation over alleged militant links.

While the group did not secure a seat in the assembly, its candidates, particularly Sayyar Ahmad Reshi in Kulgam and Talat Majid in Pulwama, won a significant vote share in south Kashmir.

In a statement on social media on Wednesday, the JDF described the ECI’s move as a “milestone achievement” and a testament to the persistence of its members. The party emphasised its commitment to serving the people through justice and integrity, marking a formal departure from the election boycotts that defined its cadre’s stance since the late 1980s.

Historically, the Jamaat was a key component of the Muslim United Front in 1987, but it had stayed away from the polls following the eruption of militancy in 1989.

The recognition also clears technical and administrative hurdles for the organisation. Dr Kalimullah Lone, the party’s youth wing president, said that the ECI approval followed a period of rigorous compliance. An initial application filed last year was stalled due to technical “loopholes”, which were rectified in a fresh submission in December 2025, he said.

“This allows us to function legally, open official accounts for transparent funding, and obtain administrative approvals for our programmes,” Lone said, adding that the move would build public trust and encourage new members to join a legally sanctioned platform.

The JDF has already finalised its organisational hierarchy and youth wing.

Under its president Shamim Ahmad Thokar and general secretary Reshi, the JDF has rebranded its mission around “justice, development, and public welfare”. While its leaders recently joined the People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) alongside Sajad Lone’s People’s Conference, the ECI’s formal nod now allows the JDF to stand as an independent, recognised force in Jammu and Kashmir’s evolving political arena.