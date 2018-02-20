EC removes Madhya Pradesh collector after discrepancies found in voters list

The Election Commission has ordered the removal of Ashoknagar collector BS Jamod after discrepancies were found in the electoral lists for the Mungawali Assembly segment in the Madhya Pradesh district, official sources said on Tuesday.

“Chief Electoral Officer Salina Singh had sent a report to the Election Commission after the discrepancies in electoral lists were confirmed,” officials in the Chief Electoral Officer’s office said.

The Election Commission has since sought a panel of three officers for selection of a new collector.

The Congress had brought up the issue of electoral list discrepancies in the run-up to the Mungawali and Kolaras bypolls on February 24 and claimed one person’s name was included in the voters list at five places.

The Election Commission probe found this to be true and it ordered the removal of the Collector. It had earlier ordered the suspension of three booth-level officials in Mungawali.