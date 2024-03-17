EC to set up polling stations in shipping container, sanctuary

Setting up polling stations in shipping containers, a hamlet with lone voter, and a sanctuary are among various measures the Election Commission of India (ECI) has adopted to ensure that no is voter left behind in the electoral process to select India’s next government. The polling booths will cater to unique situations, such as a solitary voter in a remote hamlet in Malogam in Arunachal Pradesh, and scattered islands within Dumbur Lake in Tripura (PTI)

Highlighting the poll body’s “no voter left behind” policy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday gave an insight into the elaborate arrangements made for the world’s largest democratic exercise.

“We will walk the extra mile so that the voters don’t have to. We will go in the snowed mountains and jungles. We will go through horses and helicopters and on the bridges and even ride on elephants and mules just to ensure everyone is able to vote,” he said.

The seven-phased elections to select India’s next government will be stretched over six weeks between April 19 and June 1, and nearly a billion people will cast their votes in 1.05 million polling booths set up in diverse locations across India — from the first time polling station in Chandameta in Chhattisgarh to world’s highest polling station in Tashigang in Himachal Pradesh, and even in Chettialathoor in Kerala within wildlife sanctuaries.

The polling booths will cater to unique situations, such as a solitary voter in a remote hamlet in Malogam in Arunachal Pradesh, and scattered islands within Dumbur Lake in Tripura. A polling station has also been set up in a shipping container in Gujarat’s Aliabet.

The commission has also appointed celebrated cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actor Rajkumar Rao its “national icons” to increase participation of voters.

As part of the “no voter left behind” policy, one significant amendment has been made to Rule 27A of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, to offer the optional postal ballot facility to “Absentee Voters”, encompassing senior citizens above 85 years of age, persons with disabilities, individuals employed in essential services, and those affected by Covid-19. To avail of this facility, absentee voters must submit an application to the Returning Officer along with necessary details.

Distribution of Form 12D to absentee voters will be given to such voters and they will be allowed to vote from home once the parties have been informed of the “absentee” voters in the constituency and the vote will be overseen by Moreover, the establishment of at least one polling station managed exclusively by women and Persons with Disabilities in every constituency further promotes inclusivity.

The formation of the National Advisory Committee on Inclusive Elections (NACIE) has been formed to focus on the marginalised communities like transgenders, Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), homeless individuals, sex workers, and women in challenging circumstances, with action-oriented plans implemented at the state and district levels.

Security measures include provisions for displaced electors in relief camps in Manipur and facilitating Kashmiri migrant electors with postal ballots or in-person voting at Special Polling Stations.

Extensive training has been provided by the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) ensuring the preparedness of over 12 million officials, including National and State Level Master Trainers. Kumar said that certification programs for various election officials guarantee comprehensive readiness for the electoral process.

To promote eco-friendly elections, the ECI has issued advisories urging political parties to avoid single-use plastic and non-biodegradable materials in campaign activities. Prohibiting the use of loudspeakers during the night and