100% polling station webcasting in LS polls: Agarwal

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal Friday directed all the deputy commissioners-cum-district election officers (DCs-cum-DEOs) to hold a meeting with their respective district education officers to update information about upgraded schools. As per the directions of EC, polling stations should be set up on the ground floor. (HT Photo/representational)

The CEO, who held a review meeting about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, directed the DCs to ensure that polling stations are named after upgraded schools, so that the general public can receive accurate information about them.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

He said that webcasting will be done at every polling station, and the live monitoring will be provided to the CEO’s office, which will later be submitted to the Election Commission (EC).

As per the directions of EC, polling stations should be set up on the ground floor. There should be a separate entry and exit points while EVMs and VVPATs are kept away from any windows or doors. And no polling station should be more than two kilometres away.

The CEO added that a voter facilitation booth should be set up near the entrance to the polling station where BLOs should be present to provide necessary information to the voters. Additionally, polling parties should have medical kits available.

Agarwal said returning officers should also prepare a micro-observer movement plan. He said 90 minutes before polling begins, the returning officer will conduct at least 100 mock polls in the presence of contesting candidates or their election agents to ensure the proper functioning of EVMs, and after zeroing the mock polls, voting will begin.