ECI extends SIR schedule in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday extended the timeline for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, while retaining July 31 as the date for publication of the draft electoral rolls. India News

The decision came after the poll panel accepted requests from the chief electoral officers of the two states to revise the schedule for the exercise being carried out with July 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

According to the revised schedule, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will now continue house-to-house verification until July 24. The rationalisation and re-arrangement of polling stations will also be completed by the same date, giving election officials additional time to finish the field-level exercise before the publication of the draft rolls.

The draft electoral rolls will be published on July 31 as planned. Electors will be able to submit claims and objections between July 31 and August 30, while election authorities will dispose of these applications by September 28. The final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on October 3.

In separate communications issued to the chief electoral officers of Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, the Commission instructed officials to ensure wide publicity of the revised schedule through all available media. It also directed that recognised political parties be informed in writing about the changes.

The SIR exercise is aimed at updating electoral rolls through extensive field verification, scrutiny of voter records and the settlement of claims and objections before the rolls are finalised. The revision is part of the Commission’s broader effort to improve the accuracy of electoral rolls ahead of future elections.

The extension is expected to provide election machinery in both states additional time to complete door-to-door verification and other preparatory work without altering the overall timeline for publication of the final electoral rolls in early October.