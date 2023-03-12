Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ECI gives 'agnipariksha' every time after each election: CEC Rajiv Kumar

ECI gives 'agnipariksha' every time after each election: CEC Rajiv Kumar

BySnehashish Roy
Mar 12, 2023 10:38 AM IST

The CEC was responding to question of people trusting the Commission over ‘free and fair elections' in poll-bound Karnataka.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the Election Commission of India (ECI) gives ‘agnipariksha’ every time after each election despite conducting 400 state assembly elections, 17 parliamentary, 16 presidential and vice-presidential elections so far. The CEC was responding to question of people trusting the Commission over ‘free and fair elections' in poll-bound Karnataka.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar.(PTI)

"In the last 70 years, India has stabilised its social, cultural, political, geographical , economic, linguistic issues peacefully and through dialogue mainly because of established democracy which is possible only because people trust election results . Still, ECI gives ‘agnipariskha' every time after each election," Kumar said at a press conference in Bengaluru, adding that this is in ‘stark comparison’ to what has been recently happening in many developed countries.

Also read: Report: 65% donations to parties in FY22 came from unknown sources

Kumar was Bengaluru to assess the preparedness ahead of the Karnataka assembly election. During his visit, he announced that citizens above 80 and people with disability can vote from home in the upcoming election. The CEC said a 12D form will be available to facilitate the vote-from-home option to voters.

"For the first time, we are going to provide in Karnataka the facility to all 80 plus and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) voters, if they so desire, to vote even from their homes. There is a form 12D which will be available within five days of the notification so that any 80 plus or PwD voter, desirous of voting from home, can be facilitated," he said.

Kumar further said the current term of the Karnataka assembly will end on May 24 and elections have to be completed before that.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Snehashish Roy

Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able....view detail

Topics
cec eci karnataka assembly election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP