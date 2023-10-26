ECI notice to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for ‘Akbar’ comment in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi:The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a show cause to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarmaover his “Akbar” comment, calling it “communally charged” and giving the BJP leader until Monday to respond.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Commission has found the leader in violation of the model code of conduct, which kicked into force with the announcements of polls in the five states of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

“No party or candidate shall indulge in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic. Further, criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work,” the ECI said in its notice

“Parties and candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties. Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided,” the notice said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The notice comes in response to a complaint on a comment made by Sarma in reference to Congress leader Mohammed Akbar.

The Commission has taken a strict approach against violation of the model code of conduct in the run up to polls. During the Karnataka election, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar had highlighted the “plummeting level of electoral discourse”, adding that the Commission would not let such remarks slide.

Also Read: “Won’t make false promises to people of Chhattisgarh, we aren’t Bhupesh Baghel,” says Assam CM

During Sarma’ poll campaign in Chhattisgarh, the leader hit out at the incumbent Congress government. “One Akbar comes at one place and he calls hundred more. Don’t forget this and try to send this Akbar away as soon as possible otherwise Mother Kaushalya’s land will become unholy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Love Jihad started in our country under Congress rule. These days Chhattisgarh tribals are incited to convert like our Asamese tribals. They are encouraged. Now when we raise our voice against this then (chief minister) Bhupesh Bhagel says that we are secular. Is killing and beating Hindus constitute your secularism? This is Hindus’ country and they are its Hindus. Don’t teach us secularism,” Sarma said.

Election will be held in the Congress-ruled state in two phases on November 7 and November 17 with counting of votes scheduled for December 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON