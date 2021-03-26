Home / India News / ECI transfers Trichy collector, SP after seizing 1 crore cash from district
india news

ECI transfers Trichy collector, SP after seizing 1 crore cash from district

ECI secretary Malay Mallick directed the transfers based on a report of special observers related to the cash seizure on March 24.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 10:48 AM IST
File photo: A view of the Election Commission of India building, Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday transferred the Tiruchirapalli district collector, sub-collector and superintendent of police - S Sivarasu, Nishant Krishna and P Raja - after cash worth 1 crore was seized a day ago.

ECI secretary Malay Mallick in a statement said that he directed the transfers based on a report of special observers related to the cash seizure on March 24. They have been transferred to non-election posts and new officials have been brought to the three posts.

Also read: Income tax raids at DMK leader’s premises in Chennai

According to an official in Trichy, the cash was found in a sack on a roadside and was seized by the election flying squad. Local agencies reported that the squad was chasing a car suspected of having this cash after two groups of people were arguing on the road and they drove away on seeing the police.

The development comes a day after the ECI ordered a transfer of Coimbatore district collector S Rajamani and city commissioner of police Sumit Sharan to non-election posts based on ‘inputs received’. DMK’s legal wing had approached the ECI complaining of inaction after party functionaries complained to Rajamani against AIADMK cadre.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Supreme Court refuses to stay sale of fresh electoral bonds from April 1

Trains halted, shops closed: How Bharat Bandh called by farmers is panning out

Left parties participate in Bharat bandh in Visakhapatnam

SC to deliver order on stopping fresh sale of electoral bonds ahead of polls

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 12th Result Today
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP