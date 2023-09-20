ECI uses comic books to create awareness about elections among children. Details

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday released two comic books to spread awareness among children about elections - voting and the electoral process - with the help of iconic comic characters including Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu, Raaka, Dhamaka Singh, Billoo, among others. According to the ECI, the comics published by Pran Comics, have 10 shot stories on electoral aspects.

Also read: Steps to increase voter turnout in elections

ECI shares glimpses of the comic books that will create awareness about elections among children

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing several pictures of the comics that have messages for children about the importance of voting, the spokesperson of ECI wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu, Raaka, Dhamaka Singh, Billoo and other comic characters will now create awareness amongst children about elections. In a unique initiative, the comic book, "Chacha Chaudhary aur Chunavi Dangal", published by Pran Comics, was released by the Commission today."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the country's election commission, they will distribute 30,000 copies for free among children. Along with this, the copies of the comic books will also be available digitally.

“Chacha Chaudhary ka dimag computer se tez chalta hai” (Chacha Chaudhary's brain is faster than the computer) and his formidable intellect will now be harnessed by the SVEEP division of ECI," the election body wrote on X.

Notably, the SVEEP stands for Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation Program. It is a flagship program of the ECI for voter education, spreading voter awareness, and promoting voter literacy.

According to the ECI website, “SVEEP's primary goal is to build a truly participative democracy in India by encouraging all eligible citizens to vote and make an informed decision during the elections. The programme is based on multiple general as well as targeted interventions which are designed according to the socio-economic, cultural and demographic profile of the state as well as the history of electoral participation in previous rounds of elections and learning thereof."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes as assembly elections in four states - Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana - are due later this year. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON