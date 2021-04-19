Home / India News / EC imposes 24-hr campaign ban on BJP’s Basu and TMC’s Mondal
india news

EC imposes 24-hr campaign ban on BJP’s Basu and TMC’s Mondal

In an order, the poll panel said it had carefully considered Mondal’s reply to it notice which does not justify the relevant portions of her statement “denigrating the Scheduled Caste community in West Bengal”.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 02:00 AM IST
Election Commission of India imposed a 24-hour campaign ban on BJP leader Sayantan Basu and TMC's Sujata Mondal.(Arvind Yadav/HT File Photos)

The Election Commission on Sunday imposed a 24-hour campaign ban on BJP leader Sayantan Basu and Sujata Mondal of the Trinamool Congress for their controversial remarks during the ongoing assembly polls in West Bengal. The bar on campaigning will be in force from 7 pm on Sunday to 7 pm on Monday.

In an order, the poll panel said it had carefully considered Mondal’s reply to it notice which does not justify the relevant portions of her statement “denigrating the Scheduled Caste community in West Bengal”.

Basu was issued a notice for his remarks that “if you kill one we will kill four of you...” Besides warning the leaders against making such statements, the poll panel imposed a ban on campaigning by them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
election commission west bengal assembly elections 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP