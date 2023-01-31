Home / India News / Eco survey: Quality of life improving as rural push yields dividends

Eco survey: Quality of life improving as rural push yields dividends

india news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 11:45 PM IST

Around two-thirds of India’s population lived in rural areas in 2021, according to United Nations Population Division’s World Urbanisation Prospects, and around 47% of India’s workers were dependent on agriculture, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey 2020-21

HT Image
HT Image
ByAbhishek Jha, New Delhi

Around two-thirds of India’s population lived in rural areas in 2021, according to United Nations Population Division’s World Urbanisation Prospects, and around 47% of India’s workers were dependent on agriculture, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey 2020-21.

Therefore, the government needs to focus on rural development, the Economic Survey 2022-23 said. The report has made a positive assessment of the government’s rural development initiatives on the basis of the 2019-21 National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data, which was released in May 2022.

The way in which the government wishes to engage with rural economy is through “transforming lives and livelihoods through proactive socioeconomic inclusion, integration, and empowerment of rural India,” according to the Vision Document 2019-24 of the rural development ministry released in November 2019.

Social sector measures taken by the government for its vision of rural India include increasing coverage of rural housing, drinking water, sanitation, clean fuel, social protection and rural connectivity, according to the survey. For example, the National Rural Drinking Water Programme, now called the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), has provided tap connections to 110 million households, or 57% of rural households by January 25, 2023, according to the JJM dashboard.

Similarly, rural livelihoods have been improved by micro- finance institutions and support for self-help groups, apart from bringing digitisation and technology to the rural economy, according to the survey.

The impact of these efforts can be seen by comparing the NFHS data for 2015-16 and 2019-21, which showed improvement in several indicators of quality of life in rural areas. “These outcome-oriented statistics establish tangible medium-run progress in rural living standards, aided by the policy focus on basic amenities and efficient programme implementation,” the survey added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out