Ecologically-sensitive areas in Western Ghats not be notified for another year

The ecologically-sensitive areas (ESA) in the Western Ghats will not be notified for another year, which means there will be no curbs on quarrying, mining, or establishment of new polluting industries in these areas in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat till the next monsoon, officials aware of the matter said. The officials said state governments are opposed to the ESA notification as the curbs it entails will cause widespread economic impact.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2010, a panel ecologist Madhav Gadgil led recommended that 75% of the 129,037 square km area in the Western Ghats be declared environmentally sensitive because of dense forests and the presence of endemic species. Three years later, another panel scientist K Kasturirangan led scaled the area down to 50%. The recommendations of the Kasturirangan panel report were further diluted. Four draft notifications have been issued since then. The fourth draft notification identified approximately 37% of the Western Ghats as ecologically sensitive in October 2018. It was set to expire on June 30 and has been extended for another year, the officials said.

In June last year, the Union environment ministry extended the validity of the fourth notification till December 31, 2021, in view of the Covid pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The draft Western Ghats ESA notification has been given an extension for a year. There is time till next July to finalise the notification. The ground situation in many areas earlier identified to be eco-sensitive has changed. There is new knowledge on which areas are more disaster prone. The notification cannot be implemented without resolving the concerns of these six states. The draft notification for a particular area to be categorised as ecologically sensitive may change significantly once we submit our recommendations on the ground situation,” said a member of a committee, which was established in April to review the suggestions of the six state governments on notifying ESA.

The committee has been asked to examine the views of state governments concerned keeping in view the fragility of the area and to deliberate whether villages should be considered as a unit for declaring ESA. It was mandated to assess whether forest areas can be demarcated separately and see whether revenue areas can be excluded from the notification. The committee was also supposed to examine the profile of activities that are to be prohibited or regulated depending on the economic needs of the area and to finalise the text of the notification.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The committee was given time till June 30 to submit its report. But according to officials, the committee head, Sanjay Kumar, has sought a year to work on the terms of references.

The 2018 draft notification provided for a complete ban on mining, quarrying, and sand mining. All existing mines were to be phased out within five years from the date of issue of the final notification or on the expiry of the existing mining lease, whichever was earlier. No new thermal power projects and expansion of existing plants were to be allowed. All new polluting industries and the expansion of the existing ones were to be banned.

Gadgil said it was clear that the Centre and state governments do not want to take the notification and conservation of ecologically sensitive areas ahead. “The corrupt rulers of the Western Ghats states in collusion with vested interests like the construction industry including stone and rock quarries do not wish to conserve eco-sensitive areas. I have said this before also. I think the term ‘ecologically sensitive’ is now being used without any discrimination. In our report, we identified areas based on different levels of ecological sensitivity. The curbs were highest for the highly ecologically sensitive areas within the Western Ghats. Unfortunately, the Kasturirangan report included all sorts of areas in the ESA tag.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said he stands by their scientific and detailed assessment of highly sensitive areas. “I say again that they need protection. Every year, there is more and more evidence that these areas are recording landslides and disasters...[which] are killing hundreds of people. That will continue and increase. We will see disasters this monsoon too. Those in power do not want to protect these areas and are colluding with vested interests. People are not opposed to ESA notification,” Gadgil said.

Parts of Kerala and Maharashtra are particularly vulnerable to floods and landslides. Floods ravaged the ghat areas of Kerala thrice in four years in 2018, 2019, and in 2021, killing hundreds of people and delivering a blow to infrastructure and livelihoods. Landslides and flash floods ravaged the ghat areas of Konkan last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Western Ghats ESA was proposed as they are an important geological landform on the fringe of the west coast and rivers like Godavari, Krishna, Cauvery and a number of other rivers originate here. The Western Ghats is a global biodiversity hotspot as it harbours many endemic species of flora and fauna. The area covers a distance of approximately 1500 km from Tapti to Kanyakumari with an average elevation of over 600 metres.