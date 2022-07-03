Varandha ghat closed for heavy vehicles till September 30

PUNE The 108km Varandha ghat section which was opened for heavyweight vehicular movement on June 10 has been shut again and will remain closed till September 30. The decision has been taken by the Raigad district administration on Saturday.

The Varandha ghat is an important traffic route for commuters travelling from Pune to the Kokan region. The ghat bisects the Sahyadri range to join Bhor to Mahad.

“IMD has predicted an orange alert in this section and during heavy rains, there are high chances of rock sliding incidents. Police officials from Mahad MIDC visited Nagmodi, Walne, and Gathmatha and it was found that there are chances of rock sliding. Looking at the overall situation, the road has been closed by the administration till September 30,” Sanjay Wagaj, deputy engineer, construction department.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses will now operate from Tamhini, Kumbharli and Aambenali ghat respectively.

On June 29, workers were injured near Waghjai temple after a rock fell on them.

The decision has received criticism from people who regularly visit Konkan during monsoon. “For last two years, the government has been doing repair work and still the road is not considered safe for travel. Government authorities should find out a long-term solution for operating this ghat in monsoon,” said Madhavi Patil, an IT professional who visits Konkan every year.

The state government has approved Rs5.40 crore for the construction of a wall and protection net in the ghat area.

“The repair work has been done on the stretch. There are few points which could be dangerous for the commuters so the administration had no options but had to close the ghat for heavy vehicles,” said Wagaj.