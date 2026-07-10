Spain's unbeaten machine meets Belgium's fearless rebuild: The key battles that could send one team into the semi-finals

It’s time for the second quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup. 2010 champions Spain and former World No. 1 Belgium will go head to head for a spot in the final four, where France lie in wait after their own victory over Morocco. Spain are heavily the favourites, having dominated through their campaign and conceding no goals, while Belgium are transitioning from their “golden generation” to a younger crop of players. Here are the key matchups to keep an eye on. Lamine Yamal for Spain and Charles de Ketelaere for Belgium. (Reuters, AFP)

Leandro Trossard (BEL) vs. Pedro Porro (ESP) Leandro Trossard has been arguably Belgium’s most electric attacker over the past few matches, racking up two goals and two assists by drifting inside off the left flank to combine brilliantly in tight half-spaces. He will be up against Pedro Porro, a highly athletic right-back who has been just as influential for Spain, boasting a goal against Austria, two assists, and a solid defensive return of 14 tackles and 7 interceptions. The Arsenal and Tottenham players will resume their North London Derby rivalry on the international stage, with Porro pushing high to support the Spanish attack and Trossard looking to force him backwards. While Porro's recovery pace is elite, his decision-making on when to engage high up the pitch versus when to hold the defensive line will dictate whether Trossard receives the ball in dangerous transition moments.

Rodri (ESP) vs. Hans Vanaken (BEL) Everything Spain do runs through their captain and midfield anchor Rodri, who has been back to his best form this tournament after enduring a mixed club season with Manchester City following his lengthy recovery from an ACL injury. The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner has re-established himself as the world's best defensive midfielder, dictating tempo and snuffing out counter-attacks with his elite positional awareness. He will face a unique test in Hans Vanaken, who only came into the starting lineup recently, after Belgian coach Rudi Garcia made the bold decision to bench the ageing Kevin De Bruyne. He returned the faith with a goal and an assist against the USA in the Round of 16. Operating in the advanced midfield space, Vanaken is not a speedy number 10, but rather a smart and physical operator who uses his frame to shield the ball and make delayed runs into the box. Losing this battle in the middle of the pitch could easily see a turnover of possession and a quick goal.

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Lamine Yamal (ESP) vs. Maxim De Cuyper (BEL) Lamine Yamal entered the tournament as one of the biggest stars (albeit recovering from injury) and, despite heavy marking, remains Spain's biggest agent of chaos. He loves to isolate full-backs, freeze them with quick footwork, and dart inside to shoot or create, and has scored one goal and created an impressive 14 chances across four matches. He will line up against Maxim De Cuyper, a naturally attack-minded full-back who prefers to be on the front foot. De Cuyper has held his own defensively this tournament with 12 tackles and 9 interceptions, but his aggressive overlapping runs will be severely tested here. Expect this flank to play host to a high-stakes game of chicken: De Cuyper’s forward runs could force Yamal to track back and drain his attacking energy, but if Yamal pins De Cuyper deep, Belgium will lose their primary wide outlet on the left.

Dani Olmo (ESP) vs. Youri Tielemans (BEL) Replacing Mikel Merino’s crashing box runs with Dani Olmo gives Spain a true "pocket player" who has consistently unpicked defences this summer. Olmo is a master at receiving the ball on the half-turn between the opposition's midfield and defensive lines, providing two assists so far by exploiting these spaces. Tielemans, serving as Belgium's deep-lying orchestrator and captain under Garcia, has been tasked with spraying passes and dictating tempo from deep, having already pulled the strings masterfully in the comeback against Senegal. Here, though, his defensive acumen will be tested. If he loses Olmo in his blind spot, the Barcelona man will turn and run directly at Belgium's centre-backs.

Dodi Lukebakio (BEL) vs. Marc Cucurella (ESP) Cucurella has been a defensive juggernaut for Spain, leading the backline with 18 tackles and 11 interceptions while relentlessly pressing high and overlapping on the left wing. He will likely face Dodi Lukebakio, who replaced Jeremy Doku last time out against the USA and brings massive physicality, long strides, and elite hold-up play. Cucurella’s attacking prowess will be tested, as Belgium will inevitably look to release Lukebakio behind him whenever there is a turnover of possession. Lukebakio’s ability to outmuscle Cucurella, secure the ball under pressure, and bring his teammates into the counter-attack could completely bypass Spain’s ruthless counterpress.

Charles De Ketelaere (BEL) vs. Pau Cubarsí (ESP) Charles De Ketelaere firmly cemented his starting role after an outstanding performance in the Round of 16, scoring twice to help dismantle the USA. Operating as a fluid false nine, the Belgian attacker offers an unpredictable presence up front, relying on sharp turns, clever link-up play, and quick one-two combinations. Against Spain, he will be matched up against Spain’s 19-year-old defensive sensation, Pau Cubarsí, making this a fascinating battle between two of European football's most exciting young stars. Cubarsí has been sensational this tournament, showcasing elite reading of the game, composure beyond his years, and exceptional passing ability from the backline. De Ketelaere will test his positional intelligence, constantly dropping between the midfield and defensive lines to receive the ball, forcing him to step out of his comfort zone and make split-second decisions on whether to track his run or hold the defensive shape. But it will not be easy for de Ketelaere, with Cubarsi holding his own all tournament and yet to concede a goal.

Impact substitutions will be key Belgium’s heavy artillery will be their Neapolitan duo of Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku against tired Spanish legs. Don’t count out the midfielder deciding the game in a moment, especially with a through-ball or cross to the battering ram Lukaku—who already has three goals this tournament.

Spain’s response will likely be the box-crashing Mikel Merino, their stoppage-time hero against Portugal, and Ferran Torres, who has occasionally underwhelmed with his final product but found the telling assist in the Round of 16 tie.

Knockout football is more than an 11-man-game. The substitutions and tactical adjustments made late in the game will likely decide this tie.