Jeremy Doku row explodes as French presenter reportedly suspended over childbirth comments

Belgium and Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku has found himself at the centre of an emotional World Cup controversy after a French television presenter criticised his desire to leave the national camp for the birth of his first child. Jeremy Doku has been a centre of discussion in Belgium's campaign. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

Doku’s wife, Shireen, is expected to give birth in the second week of July, a period that could potentially clash with the latter stages of the FIFA World Cup if Belgium progress deep into the tournament. The 24-year-old has made it clear that, despite the magnitude of the competition, he wants to be present for the birth of his first child.

“It depends on when it happens, but it’s my first child, so I would definitely want to be there,” Doku said, explaining the personal dilemma facing him during Belgium’s campaign.

The winger also acknowledged the difficult balance between family and football, saying, “Nobody wants to miss the birth of their first child. But I also know that football involves many other considerations.”

The situation took a controversial turn after France Pierron, a presenter on L’Équipe de Choc, strongly criticised Doku’s stance on air. Her remarks triggered backlash across social media and the wider football community, particularly because of the language she used while discussing childbirth and the role of a father.

“There are hundreds of footballers who would kill to be in your place,” Pierron said while discussing Doku’s potential departure from the Belgium camp.

Her most criticised remark came when she described childbirth as “a disgusting moment” and added that “the dad is useless” during the process. She also questioned the idea of leaving a World Cup for the birth of a child, saying: “It’s a childhood dream… and you’re going to leave all that to be present for the birth of your child.”

L’Équipe distances itself from Pierron’s remarks The reaction was swift. L’Équipe publicly distanced itself from Pierron’s comments, saying the remarks were far removed from the values of the group and issuing an apology to Doku and its audience. Pierron was reportedly absent from a subsequent broadcast, while reports in France claimed she had been suspended from air until further notice.

Pierron later apologised and clarified that she did not intend to undermine fathers or their role during childbirth. “I understand that they may have shocked, offended, or hurt some of you, and I am sorry,” she said. “My intention was never to minimize the place or role of fathers with their partners and children,” she added.

There was also pushback on the original broadcast itself. Former boxer Brahim Asloum challenged the remark about fathers being useless, asking: “How are you useless? Who encourages?” He argued that childbirth is an intensely emotional and difficult moment for the woman, and that the presence of her partner can be deeply important.

England forward Ollie Watkins also came out in support of Doku, defending the Belgium star’s right to prioritise his family.

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“For a start, that’s not a way to label a birth,” Watkins said in response to Pierron’s comments. “He has all the right to go back and be there,” he added. “I would want to do it. I don’t see the problem with it.”

Doku has already endured a disrupted tournament, having missed Belgium’s match against Iran due to a chest infection. Belgium are scheduled to face New Zealand next, but the bigger discussion around Doku has now moved beyond football, turning into a debate about fatherhood, family priorities and the pressure elite athletes face during major tournaments.