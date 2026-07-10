'I regret choosing civil engineering': 33-year-old engineer opens up about burnout

After years of trying to make civil engineering work, a 33-year-old professional says he has reached a breaking point. His Reddit post, in which he opened up about burnout, poor work culture and feeling stuck in his career, has resonated with many online. A 33-year-old engineer reflects on career regret and burnout. (Representative Image)

The post was shared with the title, "I regret choosing civil engineering." The engineer described the work culture as poor and admitted that he wished he had either chosen a different branch or switched to information technology much earlier in his career.

"I wish I hadn't chosen civil engineering, or at least immediately switched to IT. I tried government job exams but couldn't make it," he wrote.

The engineer said he worked on a construction site for a year before moving into Building Information Modelling, also known as BIM, hoping it would offer a healthier work life balance. However, he claimed the change made little difference.

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"I work on international projects. But thanks to Indian managers abroad, who have no life and keep working all the time, they expect everyone else to do the same. Despite all this, I don't earn that much," he wrote.

The 33-year-old added that he felt it was too late to change careers. Read the full story here.

Internet offers support and career advice The post drew a mix of sympathy, encouragement and practical career suggestions.

One Reddit user wrote, "I regret life itself. I am also lost about what to do next with my career. Anyway, I hope you get better and find a better job. You could also explore starting a side business using your skills."

Another commented, "In this world of AI, civil engineering is becoming the king again."

A third shared, "My father has spent 40 years in civil engineering. Try steering your career towards academia or coaching if you don't want to work on construction sites. Go for a master's degree if you are interested."

Some users argued that civil engineering still has a promising future. One person wrote, "Across many premier engineering institutions, top-ranked students are choosing civil engineering. As AI continues to reshape IT roles, civil engineering may become even more valuable."

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Others pointed out that changing careers at 33 is still possible. "Why is it too late? You could pursue an MBA or MTech and move into management or other roles," one user suggested.

Another encouraged the engineer to look beyond India, writing, "Have you tried applying internationally, such as in Dubai or Canada? I have seen many civil engineering opportunities in Dubai."