Economic empowerment of women fuels growth, says PM

The economic empowerment of women fuels growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as he addressed the ministerial conference on women empowerment in Gandhinagar as part of India’s G20 presidency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said our goal should be to create a level platform where women achievers become the norm (ANI/ PIB)

“When women prosper, the world prospers. Their economic empowerment fuels growth.” Modi said in his virtual address. “The most effective way to empower women is through a women-led development approach. India is making strides in this direction.”

Stressing on the need to create a level playing field for women entrepreneurs, Modi said, “Our goal should be to create a level platform where women achievers become the norm. We must work to remove the barriers that restrict their access to markets, global value-chains, and affordable finance. At the same time, we need to ensure that the burden of care and domestic work is appropriately addressed.”

Talking about the President Droupadi Murmu and the “inspiring example” she sets, the Prime Minister said, “She comes from a humble tribal background. But now leads the world’s largest democracy and serves as the commander-in-chief of the world’s second largest defence force.”

Modi said, the right to vote and right to contest elections were granted to women in India since the beginning. He said that 46% of the elected representatives in rural local bodies of the country are Indian. “During the pandemic, these self-help groups and elected women representatives emerged as pillars of support for our communities. They manufactured masks and santisers as well as created awareness about infection prevention.More than 80% of nurses and midwives in India are women. They were our first line of defence during the pandemic. And, we are proud of their achievements,” Modi said.

Noting that women-led development has been a key priority in India, the Prime Minister said, “Around 70% of the loans under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana have been sanctioned to women. Similarly, 80% of beneficiaries under Stand-Up India are women, availing bank loans for green field projects.”