Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen passes away

Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen passes away

india news
Updated on Aug 30, 2022 08:52 AM IST

Very few economists in India had the kind of original insights which Sen had about Indian agriculture. Sen is survived by his wife Jayati Ghosh and daughter Jhanvi

Sen joined the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning at Jawaharlal Nehru University as a teacher and introduced a generation of students to the subject. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Abhijit Sen, one of India’s brightest economists who taught as Jawaharlal Nehru University and served in various policy making institutions including the Planning Commission passed away after a heart attack on the night of August 28.

Sen studied Physics at St Stephens College Delhi before doing a PhD in Economics from University of Cambridge. His thesis was called “The agrarian constraint to economic development: the case of India”. Very few economists in India had the kind of original insights which Sen had about Indian agriculture.

He joined the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning at Jawaharlal Nehru University as a teacher and introduced a generation of students to the subject.

Sen was as a much a policy maker as a teacher with important stints in various policy making bodies including the Chairman of Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, Member of Planning Commission and the 14th Finance Commission.

In addition to his important contributions to India’s economic policy, Sen is also known for his seminal work in poverty and inequality in post-reform India, which he authored with his student (who now teaches economics at JNU) Himanshu.

Sen is survived by his wife Jayati Ghosh and daughter Jhanvi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP