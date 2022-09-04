‘Economy weakened as result of...’: Rahul Gandhi targets BJP at Congress rally

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of weakening India in the last eight years, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the grand old party along with other parties will defeat the ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Addressing the ‘Mehengai par Hall Bol’ rally in New Delhi, the Congress leader claimed that the ruling dispensation is “taking India backward, spreading hatred and fear” that would benefit India’s enemies such as China and Pakistan.

“(Prime Minister) Modi has weakened India in the last eight years. Our economic strength has weakened as a result of price rise, unemployment, hate and fear,” he said.

“It is an ideological war. Our party along with other parties will defeat the BJP and RSS’ ideology,” Gandhi added.

Addressing thousands of party workers at Delhi’s iconic Ramlila Maidan, Gandhi called upon the party workers to say that “Only Congress workers can save India”. He also tried to explain why the Congress has chosen to do a Bharat Jodo Yatra. “The government has closed roads to Parliament. when we try to speak in House, our mikes are turned off. So, we have to go to the people and tell them the current situation and hear what others have to say.”

“We have to go directly to people,” Gandhi added, “Media belongs to them. we can’t speak in Parliament. whoever speaks against PM Modi, ED, CBI are unleashed on them.”

Drawing a parallel between the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government and the current dispensation, the Congress leader tried to argue that while the UPA waived off farm loans worth ₹70,000 crore, the Modi government tried to bring 3 black laws. He said, the UPA brought MGNREGA but Prime Minister criticised it. “It is because of our MGNREGA that millions of people could get jobs during the Covid,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi also hailed the UPA’s land law and said while it stopped land grab, one of the initial decisions of the Modi government was to scrap the law, referring to the ordinance the government brought in 2014 to amend the land law. “The UPA saw economic progress. We brought 27 crore people out of poverty. In last 8 years, Modi pushed back 23 crore people back to poverty. Modi talks about New India, Make in India but Modi is taking India backward, spreading hatred and fear. This will benefit our enemies, China and Pakistan.”

During the rally, Congress Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged Gandhi to return as the Congress president. Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel claimed that the BJP in power is not fighting against price rise but only fighting against Rahul Gandhi. “Now, there is a debate on ‘revdi’ (freebies). When the Congress fights for poor people, they call it ‘revdi’. When Modi gives to chosen people, it is ‘rabdi’ (a popular Indian sweet), not revdi,” he said.

