'PM Modi, I am not scared of...': Rahul Gandhi at Halla Bol rally | Top quotes

Published on Sep 04, 2022 03:15 PM IST

“The BJP changed the GST, hit small-medium businesses, farmers, labourers, small shopkeepers by imposing five different taxes…just to benefit industrialists,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking at the Ramlila Maidan during the party’s ‘Halla Bol’ rally.(Twitter/@INCIndia)
ByHT News Desk

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that since the BJP came to power at the Centre, anger and hatred have increased. Speaking at the Ramlila Maidan during the party’s ‘Halla Bol’ rally, he also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several issues ranging from GST, demonetisation and farm laws misuse of central probe agencies. He also accused the Modi government of "working at the behest of two industrialists from the past 8 years."

Top quotes by Rahul Gandhi at the ‘Halla Bol’ rally:

> Fear of inflation and unemployment is increasing in the country. The country's situation is such that even if it wants, it cannot give jobs to its youth. Due to this, hatred is rising. This hate is weakening the country.

> The Bharatiya Janata Party is working for the benefit of two industrialists. The BJP is spreading fear and hate in the country. Two industrialists are benefitting from this hate. Two Indias have been created - one of the poor, the farmers, the unemployed; and the other of a few chosen industrialists. The three farm laws were brought about to benefit these industrialists.

> The BJP changed the GST, hit small-medium businesses, farmers, labourers, small shopkeepers by imposing five different taxes…just to benefit industrialists.

> The Modi government is trying to gag the opposition parties and misusing central agencies. People are facing lots of hardships, and when the opposition tries to raise their voice in Parliament, the Modi government does not allow it. Anyone who raises a voice against Modi is attacked. (I) was made to sit for 55 hours at ED (Enforcement Directorate) office, but (I) want to tell PM, I am not scared of your ED.

> The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is important as the party has to go directly to people and tell them the truth about the country and where the nation is headed.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

rahul gandhi congress
