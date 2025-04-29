Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ED attaches assets worth 6 cr linked to ex-Gujarat IAS officer in money laundering case

PTI |
Apr 29, 2025 07:07 PM IST

The money laundering case arises from a Bhuj crime branch FIR against ex-IAS officer Pradeep Sharma and others for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday said it has attached assets worth about 6 crore as part of a money laundering investigation against former Gujarat IAS officer Pradeep Sharma and some others.

Ex-IAS officer Pradeep Sharma misused his position as Bhuj district collector for illegal government land allotment. (AFP file)
Ex-IAS officer Pradeep Sharma misused his position as Bhuj district collector for illegal government land allotment. (AFP file)

A provisional order was issued on April 25 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach plots located in Bhuj and Kutch in Gujarat, the federal probe agency said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from a Gujarat Police crime branch (Bhuj) FIR against Sharma and a person named Sanjay Shah, apart from some others, on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Sharma, in connivance with other revenue officials, was involved in cheating and illegal allotment of valuable government land by leveraging his position as the district collector of Bhuj, Gujarat, the ED alleged.

He "disregarded" various government resolutions and allotted the land illegally to Shah, causing an undue loss to the Gujarat government, it said.

Shah later developed the land into residential plots and generated proceeds of crime. The attached assets are worth 5.92 crore, according to the ED.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ED attaches assets worth 6 cr linked to ex-Gujarat IAS officer in money laundering case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On