ED attaches 48cr worth assets 'beneficially owned' by Partha Chatterjee, aide

ED attaches 48cr worth assets ‘beneficially owned’ by Partha Chatterjee, aide

india news
Updated on Sep 19, 2022 02:35 PM IST

The attached properties include flats, a farmhouse, prime land in the city of Kolkata and a bank balance, the ED said on Monday.

Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached properties worth 48.22 crore, including 40 immovable properties valued at 40.33 crore and 35 bank accounts having a balance of 7.89 crore, “beneficially owned” by former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee in the alleged teachers' recruitment scam in the state.

According to the central agency, a number of the attached properties were kept in the name of dummy companies and firms and persons acting as a proxy for Chatterjee.

The ED had earlier arrested Chatterjee and Mukherjee after carrying out search operations on various premises linked to the teacher recruitment scam.

The ED had earlier seized cash amounting to a total of 49.80 crore and gold and jewellery valued at more than 5.08 crore from two premises during the searches conducted on July 22 and July 27. With the present attachment, the total attachment in the case stands at 103.10 crore.

