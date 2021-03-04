Home / India News / ED begins probe against Franklin Templeton
ED begins probe against Franklin Templeton

The central agency has registered a case on the basis of an FIR registered by Chennai Economic Offences Wing in September last year.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:15 AM IST
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a money laundering probe against Franklin Templeton(Bloomberg News)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a money laundering probe against Franklin Templeton for allegedly defrauding millions of investors after the fund house abruptly closed down its six debt schemes estimated at 25,000 crore, in April last year, a senior official confirmed to HT.

The central agency has registered a case on the basis of an FIR registered by Chennai Economic Offences Wing in September last year. HT couldn’t locate FT representatives.

