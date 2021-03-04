ED begins probe against Franklin Templeton

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a money laundering probe against Franklin Templeton for allegedly defrauding millions of investors after the fund house abruptly closed down its six debt schemes estimated at ₹25,000 crore, in April last year, a senior official confirmed to HT.

The central agency has registered a case on the basis of an FIR registered by Chennai Economic Offences Wing in September last year. HT couldn’t locate FT representatives.