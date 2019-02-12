ED, CBI oppose Agusta accused Christian Michel’s bail

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate have, in separate responses, opposed Christian Michel’s bail plea alleging that he might “evade the process of law.”

Michel is a key accused in the ₹3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam. He was extradited from Dubai on December 4 last year and was handed over to the CBI on arrival.

The CBI submitted that Michel is a British national and has no roots in India. “There is every likelihood that if he is granted bail, he may abscond from India, evading the process of law and may not return to face the trial,” it said. The ED too submitted that Michel “has no roots in India and his past conduct makes it amply clear that there exists a reasonable apprehension of him evading the process of law”. It said it was in the process of filing a comprehensive prosecution complaint.

The court of special judge Arvind Kumar will hear the arguments on Michel’s bail plea on Wednesday. It has permitted Michel’s Italian lawyer-friend, Santrolli Rosemary Patrizi Dos Anjos, to meet him in Tihar jail as a “general visitor” for half an hour from Monday to Friday.

In their separate responses, both the ED and CBI submitted that Michel is closely linked with influential people and there was apprehension that he might tamper with evidence.

Michel “is accused of serious economic offences” and has acted as middleman in a defence deal of government of India”, the CBI said. It said “...his release on bail would adversely affect further probe to unearth the deep-rooted multi-layered conspiracy…”

First Published: Feb 12, 2019